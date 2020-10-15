Catholic World News

Indiana priest who faked assault is suspended for abuse

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In August 2018, Father Basil Hutsko reported that he was the victim of an attack; two months later, the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Parma said that the attack did not happen.

