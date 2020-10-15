Catholic World News

Divided federal appeals court rules against Texas ban on dismemberment abortions

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Act confers no medical benefit for women patients while forcing them to undergo unnecessary, painful, invasive, and even experimental procedures,” the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in its 2-1 decision.

