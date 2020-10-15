Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls on nations to work together, recommit to development

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a meeting of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic said that this is the time “to bring the whole human family together to seek a sustainable and integral development” as an alternative to “the selfishness of particular interests and the temptation of a return to the past, at the risk of severely damaging the peaceful coexistence and development of future generations.”

