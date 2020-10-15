Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops call for prayer, peace, and participation as constitutional vote nears

October 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on Iglesia.cl (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: A plebiscite on a new constitution, originally scheduled for April, was postponed for six months because of Covid. The Fides new agency offered an English-language summary of the bishops’ statement.

