Nicaraguan bishop criticizes Ortega regime’s repression

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I personally believe that as long as [President Daniel] Ortega, [Vice President and First Lady] Rosario Murillo, and their repressive government are there, there is no room for fair, democratic and transparent elections in Nicaragua,” Auxiliary Bishop Silvio Báez of Managua said in an interview with a German news agency.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

