Pope names Rice University professor to pontifical academy

October 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Professor José Onuchic is co-director of the Center for Theoretical Biological Physics at Rice University. The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body.

