Catholic World News

Boston priest cleared of abuse charges after 15 years

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A 91-year-old Boston priest has been cleared by the Vatican of sex-abuse charges that were lodged against him in 2005. The Boston archdiocese announced that Father John Carroll, who has been on administrative leave while the charges were being investigated, remains “restricted from ministry.”

