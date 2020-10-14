Catholic World News

Italian woman with ties to Cardinal Becciu arrested

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On October 14, Italian police arrested Cecilia Marogna, apparently acting on a warrant issued by the Vatican. Her consulting firm received large sums from the Vatican; Italian news reports suggest that some of those funds were used for luxury purchases. Supporters of the embattled Cardinal Becciu, who authorized payment to Marogna, say that he was duped by his fellow Sardinian.

