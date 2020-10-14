Bishop McElroy: US Catholics, politically homeless, face hard choices
October 14, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “We stand poised upon the most important national election of the past 50 years,” the bishop of San Diego writes in his op-ed. He argues that “the assertion so frequently heard in many Catholic political conversations that the public policy dimensions of poverty and climate change are questions of prudential judgment, while the public policy dimensions of abortion and marriage are not, is simply false.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
The first part of the op-ed indulges in hyperbole and the apocalyptic to a fault. The bishop seems to not realize that technology properly applied can fix the environmental problems cited and that technological remedies are already at work. All is not doom and gloom. From his op-ed: "It is vital that we be less magisterial and more dialogical". I disagree. The Magisterium ought to guide our dialog and not be set aside in the interests of a false irenism. A candidate's record is what counts.