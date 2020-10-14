Catholic World News

Bishop McElroy: US Catholics, politically homeless, face hard choices

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We stand poised upon the most important national election of the past 50 years,” the bishop of San Diego writes in his op-ed. He argues that “the assertion so frequently heard in many Catholic political conversations that the public policy dimensions of poverty and climate change are questions of prudential judgment, while the public policy dimensions of abortion and marriage are not, is simply false.”

