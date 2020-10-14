Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: To eradicate poverty, put the poor at the center of development policies

October 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Eradicating poverty means, first and foremost, enabling all men, women and children to be dignified agents of their own destiny and providing access to the conditions and resources that will allow them to develop their full potential,” Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a UN meeting on the eradication of poverty.

