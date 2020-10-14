Catholic World News

Armenian cathedral shelled in disputed region

October 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Located in Nagorno-Karabakh (map), Ghazanchetsots Cathedral is among the largest Armenian churches in the world. It is a cathedral of the Armenian Apostolic Church, an Oriental Orthodox church that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!