Catholic World News

US bishop chairman: ‘Tens of millions of Americans urgently need help today’

October 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, called for a reconsideration of President Trump’s decision to halt Covid relief negotiations. The president subsequently resumed negotiations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!