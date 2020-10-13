Catholic World News

Vatican to try two priests on abuse charges

October 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican prosecutors are bringing criminal charges against two priests: one for sexual abuse, the other for failing to report abuse allegations. The charges are the first criminal cases brought for abuse that was reported inside the Vatican city-state. The complaint was brought by a former seminarian, who in 2017 charged that he had been molested by an older student, who is now a priest. Both priests involved in the case have denied the charges.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!