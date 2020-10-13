Catholic World News

Pope calls for greater women’s lay presence in Church leadership decisions

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today there is a need to broaden the spaces of a more vivid feminine presence in the Church, and of a female lay presence, meaning, but underscoring the feminine aspect, because in general women are set aside,” the Pope said on October 11. “We must promote the integration of women in the places in which important decisions are taken ... without falling into the clericalisms that nullify the lay charism and also tarnish the face of the Holy Mother Church.”

