Papal tribute to missionary priest in São Paulo

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to Father Julio Renao Lancellotti, Pope Francis said on October 11, “Yesterday evening, I was able to make a phone call to an elderly Italian priest, a missionary in Brazil since youth, but always working with the excluded, with the poor. And he lives his old age in peace: he burned his life up with the poor. This is our Mother Church; this is God’s messenger who goes to the crossroads.”

