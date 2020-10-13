Catholic World News

Don’t make Covid an excuse for ignoring international refugee law, Vatican diplomat says at UN

October 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Francesca Di Giovanni, Undersecretary for the Multilateral Sector at the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, led the Holy See delegation at a meeting of the UN refugee agency.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!