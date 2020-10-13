Catholic World News

US bishops, other faith leaders call for increased congressional funding for worship security

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe that protecting the ability of all Americans to live out their faith without fear or harm is one of the most important duties of the federal government,” a group of Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian leaders wrote in a letter to House leaders.

