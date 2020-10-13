Catholic World News

Pope Francis names UCLA literacy expert to pontifical academy

October 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Professor Maryanne Wolfe is “co-creator of the RAN/RAS naming speed tests, regarded as one of the best predictors of dyslexia across all languages.” The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body.

