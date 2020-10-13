Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx, Lutheran leader receive peace prize for ‘prophetic courage’

October 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Christianity in Germany and Europe will only have a future if we work together ecumenically and stay together,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich and Freising said upon receiving the Augsburg Peace Prize. He and a Lutheran leader, Dr. Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, were awarded the prize because of their commitment to Christian unity.

