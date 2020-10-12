Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell meets with Pontiff

October 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell met with Pope Francis in a private audience on October 12. The Australian cardinal recently returned to Rome after having spend 400 days in jail before being exonerated of abuse charges. The cardinal told reporters after the meeting that the conversation had gone “very well.” The Vatican offered no details about the topics discussed.

