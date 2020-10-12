Catholic World News

Pope Francis doesn’t propose ‘welfarism,’ says close papal advisor

October 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Contrary to what radicalized sectors of our country say about Francis, at no time does he propose a welfarism that encourages laziness and neglect,” said Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez. “The truly popular thing – since it promotes the good of the people – is to provide everyone with the opportunity to nurture the seeds that God has planted in each of us: our talents, our initiative and our innate resources.”

