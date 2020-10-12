Catholic World News

Papal anti-racist message follows letter from black Brazilian clergy

October 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In my experience, I can say that racism is the rule for most blacks in the Church” [in Brazil], said Father Ivanil Pereira da Silva, one of the letter’s signatories. “I’ve been through it. It happens, but we usually try to ignore it and move on.”

