Congressman recalls Chinese bishop, jailed 36 years ago

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in the Washington Times, Congressman Chris Smith highlights the case of Bishop James Su Zhimin, who has spent 40 years in Chinese prisons. The bishop has not been seen since 1997, apart from one brief sighting in a hospital; loyal Catholics do not know where he is, or even whether he is alive.

