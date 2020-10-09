Catholic World News

Vatican not optimistic on status of banished Belarus archbishop

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, told a Crux interviewer that he is “not overly optimistic” that the government of Belarus will allow Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz to return to his see in Minsk. The government refused to allow the archbishop to re-enter Belarus after a short trip to Poland. As he approaches his 75th birthday, Archbishop Kondrusiewicz faces the possibility that he may be forced to retire and live in exile.

