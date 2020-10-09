Catholic World News

New Jersey Covid limits on indoor church services are upheld

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An Orthodox Jewish rabbi and a priest of the Society of St. Pius X filed suit against Gov. Phil Murphy in federal court.

