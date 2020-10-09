Catholic World News

New Orleans archbishop rededicates parish altar following priest’s arrest

October 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Orleans Times-Picayune

CWN Editor's Note: On October 1, Archbishop Gregory Aymond removed Father Travis Clark from ministry after he was charged with obscenity with women. “Days after Clark’s arrest, Aymond went to Saints Peter and Paul [in Pearl River, La.] and performed a ritual to restore the altar’s sanctity,” according to a new lurid and deeply disturbing report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!