Nearly 4,000 new students at Catholic schools in Boston

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier in 2020, the archdiocese had announced it would close 10% of its schools. “When you get an extra 4,000 kids, that changes everything,” said the superintendent of schools. The archdiocese has benefited from a strong desire by many parents for in-person learning.

