Vatican diplomat: Focus on small businesses, ‘informal workers’ in Covid economic policies

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a UN committee on macroeconomic policy questions. The informal economy includes unregulated workers such as street vendors.

