Americans surveyed on God and Covid

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: 86% of Americans see the pandemic as a lesson for humankind; 35% see it as a lesson sent by God, while 37% believe it is not a lesson sent by God. The report then chronicles the lessons people perceive in the pandemic.

