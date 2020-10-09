Catholic World News

‘Hate speech’ in the Turkish press is rampant

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A century after the Armenian genocide, Assyrian genocide, and Greek genocide, hate speech against these three groups is rampant, according to a report from the Hrant Dink Foundation.

