Video released for October papal prayer intention

October 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s October prayer intention is “that by the virtue of baptism, the laity, especially women, may participate more in areas of responsibility in the Church.” In the video, Pope Francis comments, “Today, it is especially necessary to create broader opportunities for a more incisive female presence in the Church ... without falling into forms of clericalism that diminish the lay charism.”

