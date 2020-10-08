Catholic World News

Pope touts financial reforms, raps economic exploitation

October 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on October 8 to European banking examiners, Pope Francis reiterated his commitment to “clean finance” at the Vatican, and also repeated his criticism of an economic system that “places the supremacy of money over human beings.” The Pontiff was speaking officials of Moneyval, who are undertaking a review of Vatican finances, with a focus on the prevention of money-laundering.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!