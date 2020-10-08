Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ applauds Abraham Accords

October 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, welcomed the accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates as a “very positive” development, but voiced concern about “the isolation of Palestine,” in an interview with Crux. Archbishop Gallagher disclosed that the Vatican could reconsider its commitment to a two-state solution, if the parties involved could settle on another formula for lasting peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!