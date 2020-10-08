Catholic World News
1st new church built in Turkey since 1923
October 08, 2020
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The church, a Syriac Orthodox church, is located in Istanbul.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
