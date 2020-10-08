Catholic World News

Pope urges Catholics to pray the Rosary amid ‘looming threats’

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In her apparitions, Our Lady often exhorted the recitation of the Rosary, especially in the face of looming threats to the world,” Pope Francis said on October 7, the memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary. “Even today, in this time of the pandemic, it is necessary to hold the Rosary in our hands and pray for us, our loved ones and all people.”

