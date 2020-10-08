Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds California’s Covid restrictions on religious services

October 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain, the dissenting judge in the 2-1 decision, sided with Harvest Rock Church, stating: “There is no doubt that California’s COVID-19 scheme ... imposes direct and severe burdens on religious practice within the State ... Because California’s COVID-19 regulations patently disfavor religious practice when compared to analogous secular activities, I believe that the church is quite likely indeed to succeed on the merits of its challenge to such regulations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!