Catholic World News

Prelates lament Trump administration’s record low refugee admission figure

October 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We continue to be disappointed by the Trump Administration’s diminishment of the U.S. refugee resettlement program, as these decisions have a tangible impact on those fleeing religious persecution and other vulnerable families in need of refuge,” said Archbishop José Gomez, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!