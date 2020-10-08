Catholic World News

Pandemic is summons to repent and undertake an ecological conversion, Pope says in message to scientists

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his message to participants in the October plenary session of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. The session’s topic is “Science and Survival: A focus on SARS-CoV-2 and connections between large-scale risks for life on this planet and opportunities of science to address them.”

