Indoor Masses resume in San Francisco

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us take our lead from the poor man of Assisi, and tend to the inner work: prayer, fasting, love and respect for the Blessed Sacrament, embracing and serving the poor,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said of the city’s namesake. “The real work of reform begins within each soul and within the heart of the Church.”

