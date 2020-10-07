Catholic World News

Irish Christian leaders: ‘Act with urgency’ to end Brexit uncertainty

October 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “With limited time remaining to prepare for the outworking of Brexit, it is in everyone’s interests to achieve the clarity and security an agreement will provide,” the Primate of All Ireland and Protestant leaders said in a joint statement. “This is especially true for those whose resources are already stretched by the impact of Covid-19.”

