Catholic World News

Catholics in Ireland disappointed over new suspension of public worship

October 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, critics of the government’s decision point out that “shops can still remain open, as well as a variety of businesses serving the public, including restaurants, hairdressers and gyms.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!