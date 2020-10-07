Catholic World News

Italian priest beatified

October 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Dodici Porte (Italian video)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to Olinto Marella (1882-1969) as “a pastor after Christ’s heart, father of the poor and defender of the weak ... May his extraordinary witness be a model for many priests, called to be humble and courageous servants of God’s people.”

