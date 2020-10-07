Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Pope Benedict approved draft China agreement

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Secretary of State said that Pope Benedict XVI, who reigned from 2005 to 2013, approved the draft agreement on the appointment of bishops in China, which eventually was signed in 2018.

