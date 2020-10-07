Catholic World News

Missouri bishop’s letter on voting sparks controversy among Kansas City Catholics

October 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on KCUR 89.3

CWN Editor's Note: “Each party clearly states their position on critical life issues such as abortion, destructive research on human embryos, euthanasia and assisted suicide,” Bishop James Johnston, Jr., of Kansas City-St. Joseph wrote. “Each party states where it stands on subjects that impact the family such as how sex education, orientation and gender identity will be taught in our public schools. Each party has staked out its position on upholding or weakening religious liberty and the freedom of believers and churches to live according to religious beliefs and carry out ministries and services without coercion and the threat of penalty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!