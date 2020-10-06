Catholic World News

Obergefell ruling clashes with religious freedom, Supreme Court justices note

October 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Two Supreme Court justices have observed that the Obergefell decision recognizing same-sex marriage poses problems for religious freedom. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said that the Obergefell ruling has “ruinous consequences for religious liberty.” They made the point as the Court declined to hear an appeal by Kim Davis, the Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to homosexual couples.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!