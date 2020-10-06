Catholic World News

Nicaraguan bishop raps ‘illegitimate’ Ortega government for repression

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on behalf of the country’s episcopal conference, Bishop Abelardo Mata of Estelli harshly criticized the government of Daniel Ortega for its suppression of political dissent. Bishop Mata said that Ortega’s regime is “illegitimate.” He pointed to new measures to restrict press freedom and increase the sentences of political prisoners.

