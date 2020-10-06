Catholic World News

New York governor threatens to close synagogues

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo has threatened to close down synagogues that do not comply with his emergency orders. Dismissing religious-freedom arguments, Cuomo warned Jewish leaders, “if you’re not willing to live with these rules, then I’m going to close the synagogues.”

