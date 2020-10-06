Catholic World News

No-fault divorce does not infringe husband’s free exercise rights, Maryland court rules

October 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The husband, according to the court decision, argued “that the court’s dissolution of the marriage would infringe on his free exercise of religion as an Orthodox Christian. Husband further argued that Maryland’s no-fault divorce statute, as applied to him, violated his constitutional right to marry; that the divorce would infringe on his children’s fundamental rights; and that the dissolution of his marriage would impair the obligations under his marriage contract, in violation of the Contracts Clause of the United States Constitution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!