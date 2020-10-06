Catholic World News

Federal judge blocks Tennessee medication abortion law

October 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Courthouse News Service

CWN Editor's Note: The law required abortionists to tell mothers about the potential reversal of medication abortions.

