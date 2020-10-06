Catholic World News

Driver smashes into Wisconsin parish

October 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “You work hard to keep the place looking good and so on, and someone does this,” said Father Brian Wilk, pastor of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton, a city of 20,000. “It is frustrating.”

